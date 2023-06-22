Vijay Thalapathy Birthday Special: Iconic Dialogues That Define Tamil Actor’s Superstardom

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIJAY THALAPATHY: As fans around the world celebrate the birthday of the iconic Tamil actor Vijay Thalapathy, it’s the perfect time to explore some of his most memorable movie dialogues. Vijay has established himself as a powerhouse performer and his dialogues have played a significant role in shaping his on-screen image. From emotional lines to delivering inspiring monologues, his dialogues have left an indelible impact on Tamil cinema. On this special day, check out some of the best and most famous dialogues delivered by the superstar, showcasing his talent and the impact he has had on the industry.

Vijay Thalapathy Birthday Special: Iconic Dialogues

“Nee padicha school la naan headmaster daa. (You studied in the same school, where I am the headmaster).” - Pokkiri “I am Waiting.” – Thuppaki “Oru Vaati Mudivu Panta, Yen Pecha Naane Kekka Maaten. (I won’t listen to myself even if I say it a hundred times).” – Pokkiri “Intha area, antha area, intha edam antha edam, All arealayum aiya #Ghilli da" (No matter which area, that area, whatever place or person, do not fear me).” – Ghilli “Namma Pecchu Mattumthaan Silent Ah Irukkum ana adi saravedi." (Just my words will remain silent, but the slap will be a thunder). – Kuruvi “Nanga Appan pecha ketka mattom adhu vayasu Ana adhae appanukku edavadhu na evan pechayum kekkamattom". (We won’t listen to anyone else’s words except our father’s. But our father won’t listen to anyone’s words either). – Kuruvi “Vetrikku Pinnadi pogatha, unaku pidicha thozila therndhu eduthu thiramaya valathuko, vetri un pinnala varum." (Don’t follow success, choose a career you like and develop your skills, success will follow you). – Nanban “Nee Vera Naadu Naan Vera Naadu Illa Daa Ellarum Ore Naadu, India." (You are from a different country, and I am from a different country, my friend. We are all one nation, India).- Thalaiva

These dialogues represent Vijay Thalapathy’s versatility as an actor and his ability to captivate audiences with his powerful delivery. They have become an integral part of his legacy, inspiring fans and leaving a lasting impression. As we celebrate his 49th birthday, let us appreciate the impact he has made through his remarkable dialogues and his contributions to Tamil cinema.