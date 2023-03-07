Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Leo has been hitting the headlines ever since the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial went on floors last year in December. Since then, speculations are rife that Leo might be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Cinematic Universe - LCU. Although, till now there has been no official confirmation regarding the same, fans are waiting with bated breath to learn the latest updates on the upcoming crime action.

The filming of Leo has already started in full swing in the snowy landscape of Kashmir. Now, the film’s cinematographer, Manoj Paramahamsa took Thalapathy Vijay fans by a sweet surprise. He dropped a BTS video of the film’s shoot that was conducted using the popular V-RAPTOR XL - RED Camera.

The V-RAPTOR XL - RED Camera is capable of filming stunning resolutions, up to 6K and 8K. This spectacular device is majorly used in Hollywood productions. For the first time, the camera has been brought to India, for Leo. According to Indiaglitz, the camera is priced at approximately Rs 40 lakhs and might be used to film an intense action sequence.

Leo’s cinematographer, Manoj shared the BTS video from the sets of Leo on March 5 on Instagram. He also noted the unique features of the “big daddy of Red cameras” in the caption. “The big daddy of red cameras arrived! red’ V RAPTOR XL is out of the box virtual production-ready with wireless timecode, genlock, phase shifts, and a lot more, and internal NDs are a breeze… My red dsmc3 family is complete with v raptor xl, two raptors, and the baby Komodo… ready for the war at Leo,” he wrote.

The video captured the premises where Leo’s shoot was currently taking place. The sleek and shiny black, Red camera was also seen. The cast and crew members appeared to gear up for the shoot in the location encircled by snow-capped peaks in Kashmir.

The video was quick to grab the eyeballs of eagle-eyed netizens. They marked their presence in the comments with multiple anticipatory reactions. One of them exclaimed, “Seems you are doing something big?!?” Another noted, “After beast another good epic camera from Manoj RED V Raptor XL.” Another user expressed his confidence in Leo’s action sequences as he wrote, “Fight scenes will be terrific.”

According to OTT Play, the filming of Leo is taking place at a brisk pace. If this pace continues, then the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is expected to wrap up in March. Besides Thalapathy Vijay, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Nivin Pauly in important roles.

