Vijay Varma Blushes Hard As Gulshan Devaiah Teases Him About Tamannaah Bhatia; Watch

Actor Vijay Varma is gearing up for his role in the upcoming web series Dahaad, where he will be sharing screen space with Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and Sonakshi Sinha. At the trailer launch of the web show, things took a playful turn as Gulshan teased Vijay using the name ‘Tamanna’ repeatedly, in reference to his dating rumours with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. It has been reported that the two have been dating for quite some time, and have been spotted together on several occasions.

In a video shared by the paparazzi page on Instagram, Vijay is asked why he isn’t smiling more. In response, the actor can be heard saying, “I will really refuse to ask anybody to smile for me you know."

Gulshan, who was standing next to Vijay, jokes, “Hamari bari tamannaah thi ki aap hasein,” (It was our wish that you smile a little). This makes Vijay blush, while Sonakshi Sinha bursts into laughter and adds, “He did not.”

Another video from the same event shows Gulshan Devaiah teasing Vijay Varma once again. This time, while talking about his role, Gulshan quips, “Bachpan se meri tammanna thi ki main uniform pehen ke kuch karun," (Since childhood, I have had a desire to wear a uniform and do something). Sohum Shah also joins the fun and pokes fun at Vijay. Sonakshi Sinha then says, “Itni hichkiyaan aa rahi hongi uss ladki ko” (She must be going through a lot of hiccups right now).

Despite the speculations, neither Vijay Varma nor Tamannaah Bhatia has addressed the rumours, leaving their fans curious about their relationship status. Speculations surrounding their alleged relationship began after fans spotted the two sharing a kiss at a New Year’s party in Goa. More recently, the actors were seen together after a dinner outing in the city, further fuelling the rumours about their link up.

Coming back to the web series, Dahaad is a mystery thriller that will be premiering on May 12. The show is co-created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who previously worked together in Made in Heaven. The upcoming series features a talented ensemble cast, including Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah as cops. While Vijay Varma’s character in the show is suspected to be a serial killer.

