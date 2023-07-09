Vijay Varma Calls GF Tamannaah Bhatia 'Cinema Goddess' As He Cheers Her For 'Kavaalaa' Song

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have finally gone public about their relationship post their Sujoy Ghosh’s segment together ‘Sex With Ex’ in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Since then, the adorable couple have left no stone unturned to greet their fans with their off-screen chemistry as evident from all the interviews in which they have appeared together. Since Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in Rajnikanth’s Jailer and her song ‘Kavaalaa’ has already been doing wonders all over the internet, Vijay Varma turned cheerleader for his beau.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vijay Varma reposted the official music video of ‘Kaavalaa’ in which Tamannaah Bhatia shakes her leg with South megastar Rajnikanth. Cheering Tamannaah Bhatia and her performance on the song, Vijay Varma wrote, “This song is fire. Cinema God and Goddess."

Tamannaah had opened up about her relationship with her Lust Stories 2 co-star and why she chose Vijay as her partner. “I cannot enter any equation where women are expected to compromise on their most basic feelings," she told Mojo Story.

Tamannaah continued, “I’m the happiest I have been. He is a wonderful human being and an equal partner. I think he has a lot of strong women in his life and I feel like that’s what it takes…when you respect those strong women, you respect your woman as well. And that’s what I feel the younger generation needs to learn. We teach sons how to treat women instead of asking women how they should behave with men around them."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours grabbed headlines for a long time now. During a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship and said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”