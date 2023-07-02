Vijay Varma Can't Take His Eyes Off Ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia in New Video; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma who are dating in real life, have been receiving rave reviews for their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Lust Stories 2. The talented duo starred together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the Netflix anthology. While they continue to create a massive buzz for the same, a behind-the-scene from the sets of their outing has gone viral that perfectly captured some rare moments between Tamannaah and Vijay.

The BTS clip of Sex With Ex, the name of their segment was shared by Netflix India’s official Instagram handle. The 50-seconds long video showed several cute moments between Vijay Varma and Tamannahh Bhatia prepping together before their takes. It also consisted of several shots where Tamannaah and Vijay exchange glances amid a looming green screen in the background. We also get to see Sujoy Ghosh singing dramatically ‘Daulat se Nahi, Taqat Se Nahi, Mohabbat Se Chalti hai". It cuts to a scene from the film where Vijay says, “Correct".

See the BTS clip here.

In one of the segments of Lust Stories 2, Vijay and Tamannaah play ex-lovers. In a recent interview with us, Tamannaah revealed how she was earlier “uncomfortable" with onscreen intimacy.

“I was that audience that would get awkward sitting with my family, sitting and watching something like that. I would start looking around, I would start fidgeting or be uncomfortable and for a large part of my career, I didn’t do any intimacy in my movies or in anything that I showcased," she admitted.

However, Tamannaah has pushed herself out of her comfort zone. “So for me, it was a journey from being an actor who caters to a massier audience to now doing stuff that, growing up for me, was a stigma. I just don’t want that to happen to the audience now cause they don’t need that anymore. That illusion has broken for me, so I am enjoying exploring myself as an artist and doing varied characters and work," she added.