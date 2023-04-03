Vijay Varma Cryptically Acknowledges His Affection For Rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia on Instagram

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been rumoured to be dating for a long time. While the couple has been hush-hush about the same, their party photos, secret meetings and public appearances speak volumes about the same. Recently, Vijay acknowledged his love for Tamannaah during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session.

Vijay recently hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, during which a fan asked him if he likes ‘tamatar’, which happens to be the nickname that he addresses Tamannaah with. In response, he “My fav,” along with tomato emojis.

Vijay may not have said Tamannaah’s name directly, but we have proof that he addresses her as Tamatar. Earlier, when Vijay Varma and Sonakshi Sinha announced that their first web series Dahaad premiered at the Berlinale, Tamannaah Bhatia congratulated the team of Dahaad. In his reply, Vijay Varma thanked Tamannaah and wrote, “Thanks Tamatar."

Vijay and Tamannaah’s rumoured relationship caught attention when the duo were allegedly spotted kissing at a New Year party in Goa. A video of the same went viral on social media, and fans were quick enough to spot the duo. Back in December 2022, the rumoured lovebirds were spotted attending Dosanjh’s concert together. They are yet to confirm their relationship officially.

On the work front, Tamannaah and Vijay will be sharing the screen space for director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2. A source close to the production team had earlier informed Pinkvilla that, “Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film. They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space. Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust.”

