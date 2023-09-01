Vijay Varma Gets Irritated, Scolds Paparazzi For Crossing The Line: 'Aise Baat Nahi Kar...'

Vijay Verma was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport as he returned from Maldives after enjoying a romantic vacation with his actress-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia. While the Darlings actor was greeted by the paparazzi, he was left visibly irritated and upset when a photographer allegedly crossed the line.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Vijay Verma is seen walking out of the airport. He sported a white shirt with light blue jeans and looked uber-cool as always. However, the actor got irritated as one of the shutterbugs said, “Maldives ke samandar ke maze le kar aaye ho (Seems you had a great time in Maldives)". Responding to his, Varma said, “Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte (You cannot talk like this)". Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, Tamannaah Bhatia was also snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport when she was also asked about Vijay Varma. However, the actress was left blushing and she continued to smile.

Prior to this, Tamannaah also shared a series of pictures from her Maldives getaway on her Instagram handle. In the first photo, Bhatia was seen enjoying on the beach, sporting a pink bikini and posing under an arching rainbow. In the second picture, she was seen drawing something on the sand. Some other snaps featured her resting on a hammock, enjoying delicious food, posing with a large jute hat on her head and more. While we did not see Vijay Varma in the vacation album, fans hoped that it was him who clicked the pictures.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship is no secret. The actress announced their romantic relationship in an interview with Film Companion earlier this year, when she said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”