Vijay Varma Is 'Not Comfortable' With Limelight On Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia: 'I Am Trying...'

Ever since Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma announced their relationship, they have been ruling hearts and headlines. In a recent interview, the lovebirds were tagged as one of the most ‘sought-after’ couples. Not just this but the Darlings actor was also asked about the shift in fans’ interest in his personal life. Vijay mentioned that he is ‘not comfortable’ with it and added that he is learning to get used to it.

“First of all, it’s news to me that we are one of the most sought-after couples. It’s very humbling and very nice but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention,” Vijay said as quoted by Indian Express.

“I am not particularly comfortable but I am just trying to get used to it,” the actor added.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s dating rumours first made headlines after the couple was spotted sharing a kiss in Goa at a new year bash. However, the actress only confirmed their relationship in June this year when she told Film Companion, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Recently, Vijay and Tamannaah also featured together in Lust Stories 2 in which their steamy romance and intimate scenes left the audience completely impressed. For the anthology, Tamannaah also broke her no-kiss on-screen policy.