Exclusive | Vijay Varma Calls Working with Karisma, Kareena a 'Fairytale': ‘Grew Up Seeti Maaroing...'

Vijay Varma, who has delivered three of the most talked about projects this year, has an envious line-up in the upcoming months. He will next be seen in Jaane Jaan, a murder mystery based on Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s classic novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film marks Vijay’s second collaboration with director Sujoy Ghosh after Lust Stories 2 and co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan (in her OTT debut) and Jaideep Ahlawat.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Vijay opens up about working on Jaane Jaan and shares his experience of working on a story that already has a lot of fans. “I’m excited about Devotion for various reasons. All I can tell you is that it’s based on a classic, most-loved murder mystery novel. There’s a big chunk of people who have read the novel and know about it and there’s a strong fandom around it. I trust Sujoy Ghosh to make a great thriller. Working with Kareena and Jaideep was a joyful experience. I’m as excited about it as the audience,” he tells us.

Not only Kareena but Vijay also collaborated with her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, on a project titled Murder Mubarak. Much like Jaane Jaan, Murder Mubarak is also a murder mystery that’s reportedly based on a book titled Club You To Death penned by Anuja Chauhan.

Quiz him about working with the two sisters back to back, and he teases, “Murder Mubarak also has Sara (Ali Khan) it!” He further adds, “Kareena and Karisma have years of experience behind them, which is amazing. They know the business and the camera and they understand how to work around it so beautifully.”

For Vijay, working with the Kapoor sisters has been nothing short of a dream. Talking about it, he remarks, “It was delightful to just watch the both of them at work. I managed to have informal, off-camera moments with them which were very nice as well. I grew up watching and seeti maaroing to both of their films and to work with them now has been like a fairy tale.”

Having delivered two stupendous performances this year with Dahaad and Kaalkoot and some of the most highly anticipated projects in his kitty, does he feel the pressure of the high expectations surrounding him? “Not at all! I’ll continue to do what I’ve been doing all along,” the 37-year-old replies candidly.

Vijay goes on to state that nothing in him has changed despite tasting success and he would want it to remain that way. “My process hasn’t changed. I still want to get excited with the scripts that I read. I still want to be looking forward to spending those two to three months with the makers to understand my character and the story. I still want to be the most sincere person on the set. I’ll continue to do the same things that kind of led to this moment. If the future requires me to change something, then I may, but as of now, I don’t feel the need to,” elaborates the actor, who will also be seen reprising his role as Shatrughan Tyagi in Mirzapur 3.