Vijay Varma Kisses Tamannaah Bhatia In Viral Photo from Lust Stories 2; Fans React

Netflix is back with the second part of its hit comedy, Lust Stories. The anthology film brings together four fresh stories, directed by four filmmakers – R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. The cast also stars talented actors Neena Gupta, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome. The streaming giant unveiled the teaser for the movie on Tuesday morning. However, what stood out for the viewers was the segment involving Vijay Varma and Tamannahh Bhatia.

The clip briefly showed the two rumoured love birds sharing a romantic kiss in the scene. It captured Vijay Varma planting a peck on Tamannaah Bhatia’s forehead. Now the picture of the same has gone viral and fans can’t get enough of the electrifying chemistry between the two actors. Several netizens bombarded the comment section with red heart emojis and fire emojis.

One of the fans wrote, “So hot!!" Another one commented, “Chemistry, Biology, Physics teeno achchi hai!!" Someone else said, “Vijay Varma you are lucky bro(with red and pink heart emojis).

Last month, the lovebirds were spotted out on a date night in Mumbai, and they were seen exiting the venue in the same vehicle. Vijay was driving the car, while Tamannaah was sitting beside him. Tamannaah wore a white tank top with two-tone grey pants and matching shoes. She kept her hair open and chose to go with a sans-makeup look. In contrast, the Mirzapur 2 actor donned a grey checkered shirt with a black T-shirt. As they departed in the car, the two even waved to the photographers present.

Rumours about Vijay and Tamannaah’s dating life began circulating when they were reportedly seen celebrating the New Year together. Earlier, they have been seen together on multiple occasions, such as Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in October and a fashion event in November of last year.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma’s new web series titled Dahaad has released and has been well-received by the audience. The 8-episode series, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Manyuu Doshi and others.