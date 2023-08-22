Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sparked dating rumours for the first time when a video of them went viral in January this year. The duo was seen sharing a kiss as they rang in New Year together in Goa. They had first met during a reading session for the short film Sex With The Ex, which was a part of the anthology, Lust Stories 2, in Sujoy Ghosh’s office. During its promotions, Vijay and Tamannaah went on to serve major couple goals and even confirmed their relationship.

While Vijay remains tight-lipped about the same, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, he shares that he would love to share screen space with Tamannaah again. Talking about it, he tells us, “There’s no plan yet but I would love to do something with her again, something that probably surprises both of us. I would love to go back to a set with her. She’s a brilliant actor to work with.”

Sex With The Ex grabbed attention for Vijay and Tamannaah’s scintillating chemistry but received a lukewarm response from the critics. Vijay addresses the extreme reactions the film got but draws attention to the fact that it stuck to its core theme. “The title of the film was Lust Stories and so, the audiences were promised some bit of lust and our story had enough of it. The film did stick to its promise. It delivered what it had set out to. And that’s why I’m okay with the reactions it received,” he points out.

He goes on to add that despite the underwhelming feedback, Sex With The Ex went on to grab many eyeballs. So, what does he attribute this dichotomy to? “I’ve been a movie audience first and a movie actor later. I watched a lot of movies growing up. As a student, I’ve attended film festivals in Goa and other places for three years straight. I’ve done other festivals also. At such festivals, we would get booklets. We were young and would pick up the synopsis of films that were spicy and had some bit of romance and lust in it, which would be screened as part of late night screenings,” elaborates Vijay, who was recently seen in the web show, Kaalkoot.

Shortly after the release of Lust Stories 2, Sujoy took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to a netizen who stated that he ‘could have done better’ with Sex With The Ex. Quiz Vijay has there been a conversation with the filmmaker after reviews started coming in, and he remarks, “We’ve been talking. He’s one of my homies and we get along well. I’ve done another film with him, which should be out soon.” The Darlings and Dahaad actor further adds, “He’s been in the business longer than me to know that every story has its journey and its own audience. It has been six weeks since its release and Lust Stories 2 is still trending on global Netflix. I’m sure that he’s very familiar with the numbers our film is receiving.”

For the unversed, Sujoy has directed Vijay in the murder mystery, The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, which is the Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s novel of the same name. And it was towards the end of its final schedule that Sujoy offered him Lust Stories 2. “I did Devotion first. On the last day of its shoot, he told me, ‘I’ve something for you. Are you interested in lust?’ He didn’t tell me what it was, he just emphasised on ‘lust’. After repeatedly asking me the same thing for a few days, I finally told him, ‘Yes, I’m interested in lust! Now go ahead and tell me what the story is all about.’ A few days later, the script came to me,” Vijay recalls.