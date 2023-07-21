Vijay Varma On Pressure To Marry Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Boys Considered Marriage-able At 16 In My Community'

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship is currently the talk of the town. The lovebirds recently confirmed all the dating rumours, at the screening of their latest release Lust Stories 2. Amid all the talks about their romance and relationship, Vijay recently opened on having family pressure regarding his marriage plans.

During a conversation with DNA, Vijay Varma was asked how he deals with marriage questions, especially from his family. “I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered of a marriage-able age at 16. So, all this began very early with me and also ended very early because I went past the marriageable age. On top of that, I had become an actor by then so there was that too,” he shared. He further added that he doesn’t pay much heed to these thoughts and has only focussed on building his career. My mother still asks me. On every phone call she still asks me but I am just able to dodge it because I am doing well in my life.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours grabbed headlines for a long time now. During a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship and said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.

When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”