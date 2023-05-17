Vijay Varma Recalls His First Stint At Cannes; Reveals Designers And Stylists Refused To Dress Him

Actor Vijay Varma reminisced about his initial visit to the Cannes Film Festival when he accompanying the team of his film Monsoon Shootout. At that time, he was relatively unknown and didn’t even have a tuxedo to wear for the premiere. However, a decade later, he has earned a reputable status in the industry, delivering a series of acclaimed performances.

This year, he returned to Cannes as a part of the Indian delegation. During an interview with Film Companion, he looked back on his first trip and shared, “When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody.’”

He added, “So, a friend of mine gifted me a Zara suit, which I wore for the morning photo call. And somebody stitched me a tuxedo for the red carpet. When I saw the pictures, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, which I didn’t have money to buy from.” He said that he looked great. When he took a closer look at the pictures, he felt that he looked like a ‘Marwari Johnny Depp’.

Vijay gained recognition after his appearance in the film “Monsoon Shootout," where he shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Since then, he has risen to prominence through notable projects like “Mirzapur," “Gully Boy," “Darlings," and most recently, “Dahaad." His upcoming venture includes the film “The Devotion of Suspect X." Additionally, several other Indian personalities, including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, are also present at Cannes this year.