Vijay Varma Reveals That His Mother Always Enquires About His Marriage Plans: 'I Am Able To Dodge It Because...'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have finally gone public about their relationship post their Sujoy Ghosh’s segment together ‘Sex With Ex’ in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Since then, the adorable couple have left no stone unturned to greet their fans with their off-screen chemistry as evident from all the interviews in which they have appeared together. Maintaining that trajectory, the actor was asked about marriage plans and whether he has to deal with pressure from his family about the same in a recent interview.

Speaking with DNA India, Vijay Varma revealed that belonging to the Marwari community, the pressure to tie the knots at an early age was always present, " I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered of a marriage-able age at 16. So, all this began very early with me and also ended very early because I went past the marriageable age (laughs). On top of that, I had become an actor by then so there was that too," he told the publication.

He added, “But I never gave much bhaav (attention) to it because I knew I had my career as a question mark in front of me. So, I never paid any attention to it. I had my blinders on, and I was just looking at my career.”

The Dahaad actor also shared that his mother is always inquisitive about his marriage plans since the ‘career’ bit in his life is settled. However, the actor manages to dodge it every time. He stated, “My mother still asks me. On every phone call she still asks me but I am just able to dodge it because I am doing well in my life.”

Tamannaah had opened up about her relationship with her Lust Stories 2 co-star and why she chose Vijay as her partner. “I cannot enter any equation where women are expected to compromise on their most basic feelings," she told Mojo Story.

Tamannaah continued, “I’m the happiest I have been. He is a wonderful human being and an equal partner. I think he has a lot of strong women in his life and I feel like that’s what it takes…when you respect those strong women, you respect your woman as well. And that’s what I feel the younger generation needs to learn. We teach sons how to treat women instead of asking women how they should behave with men around them."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours grabbed headlines for a long time now. During a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship and said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”