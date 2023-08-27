Vijay Varma Says He Never Wanted to Date an Actor Before Tamannaah Bhatia: 'I Was Very Angry At...'

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed that they are in a relationship in June this year. The couple met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and fell in love. While the couple is head over heels for each other, Vijay confessed he did not want to date an actress or anyone from the industry until Tamannaah came along. The Darlings star admitted that he was ‘probably very angry’ with the industry and thus took the decision.

Speaking with Film Companion, Vijay said, “When I started out, I thought I would not be with an actress or anybody from the industry, just because I was probably very angry at the industry. So, when we started seeing each other, I found so much value in having somebody who knows the game, who knows the business, who understands the artistic, the creative, the logistics, the financial, all sides of movie making.”

“Her experience and her good work and good sense really helps me a lot. She brings perspective to many things. Sometimes, I am just suffering because I am feeling a certain way in a day, because I said something, did some interview… and she brings a perspective immediately," he added.

Last week, Vijay admitted that he is not comfortable with the attention his relationship with Tamannaah is getting. Speaking with The Indian Express, Vijay said that he was surprised that he and Tamannaah are ‘one of the most sought-after couples’ in the industry right now and is feels humbled and nice. However, he added, “I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention. I am not particularly comfortable but I am just trying to get used to it.”

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor. He also has Afghaani Snow and Murder Mubarak.