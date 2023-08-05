Vijay Varma Shares Photos With Alia Bhatt As He Celebrates One Year Of Darlings: So Proud Of This Crazy Story

Vijay Varma on Saturday took to social media to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the film ‘Darlings‘ and share his excitement with fans. He posted photos with co-star Alia Bhatt and expressed his joy for being a part of this crazy story. Fans shared their excitement too on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijay wrote, “One year of #Darlings So proud of this crazy story and the twisted relationships it explored. Cheers to my lovely team and to the audience.” Vijay’s performance in the film was praised. He has essay the role of Hamza left a mark on the minds of his fans. Vijay Varma embodied the character of Hamza so flawlessly that the audience was completely sold due to his performance! To play an abusive and alcoholic husband with a subtle balance of psychotic and sane would’ve been a task but not for Vijay. In an interview during the promotions, his co-actor as well as producer of Darlings, (her debut as a producer) Alia Bhatt who also played the role of his wife revealed that when they were finalizing the script, she knew that the perfect fit for this character would be Vijay Varma.

Speaking about the film, Vijay said, “One year of darlings! Feels like it was yesterday. I am so happy with the way the audience loved the film.. especially women who felt seen/heard through this story. I share my happiness with the team especially jasmeet who wrote and made such an original story and characters. Thank you Darlings, for making me your darling!"

On the work front, after ‘Darlings’, he delivered back-to-back stellar performances with ‘Dahaad’, ‘Lust Stories 2’ and his most recent show, ‘Kaalkoot’. It is The Year of Vijay Varma, with a string of superlative performances!! He will be next seen in ‘Devotion of Suspect’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’ and the much anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3’