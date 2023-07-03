Vijay Varma Teases Paparazzi, Mimics Him to Leave Everyone In Splits; Watch

Vijay Varma is currently basking in the success of his recently released anthology Lust Stories 2. For the anthology, he was seen sharing screen space with his ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia. Earlier in the day, the actor was spotted going out and about town, where he also indulged in a fun banter with the paparazzi. A video of the same has gone viral now.

In the video, Vijay can be seen mimicking a paparazzo. The group of photographers and him then burst out laughing. Vijay then hugs the paparazzo and sees them off. Vijay donned an olive green T-shirt which he teamed with a black jacket that had Batman written on it. On seeing the video, fans in the comments section also dropped in laughing emojis.

Have a look at the video:

Coming back to Vijay Varma’s personal life, the actor fell in love with Tamannaah Bhatia while shooting for Lust Stories 2. In one of the segments of the anthology, they play ex-lovers. Opening up about his first impression of his ladylove, Vijay had earlier told News18, that he felt Tamannaah was a perfect fit for the role.

“I read the script so I know what the script was asking from me and this character that Tamannaah is playing, she is such a great fit for the part. The surprising and beautiful part of this was how willing and how ready Tamannaah was to hop on and explore this story and character. It became very easy (to work with her) because we were both very excited to do this together. We were very excited to do this with Sujoy. When you are excited to do something and you are completely in it, then the process becomes very fun," Vijay said.

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Vijay Varma also discussed Tamannaah breaking her longstanding policy of avoiding on-screen kissing, which she had maintained for 18 long years.

“I met her [Tamannaah] for the reading at Sujoy Ghosh’s office. I think we broke the ice there. We shared our journey. She said ‘I have been working for the last 17 years. I had a no-kiss policy in my contract.’ And then, she was like ‘I have not done anything like this before.’ In the end, she told me that ‘you are the first actor I am going to be kissing on screen’. I was like ‘thank you’,” Vijay told Instant Bollywood.

Lust Stories 2 marked Vijay and Tamannaah’s first outing. Tamannaah has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu industries and is slowly carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Vijay has proved his mettle with his performances in films such as Gully Boy and Darlings.