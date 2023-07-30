Vijay Varma Texted THIS To Gf Tamannaah Bhatia When ‘Fake News’ About Owning Rs 2 crore Ring Spread

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship is currently the talk of the town. The lovebirds recently confirmed all the dating rumours, at the screening of their latest release Lust Stories 2. Recently, Tamannaah made headlines when a new story of the actress owning a diamond ring worth 2 crores spread. The actress denied it and cleared the air about the same. Vijay has now revealed how he reacted to the same.

In an interview with Sidharth Kanan, Vijay was asked about the ring, to which the actor said, “Aapko pata hai na woh kya hai? Woh bottle ka dhakkan hai. Woh mazaak kar rahe hain ek dusre ke saath (You know that it’s a bottle cap right? They’re both having fun). Media carry kar rahi hai ke Rs 2 crore ka fifth-largest diamond. Rs 2 crore mein fifth-largest diamond kisse milta hai (The media is saying it’s the fifth-largest diamond in the world. How can you buy the fifth-largest diamond in the world for Rs 2 crore)?”

He also shared what he texted to his girlfriend after the news came out. “Maine usse message kiya ke yeh sab fake news aa rahi hai, aur mera naam kyu nahi likha (I texted her saying all this fake news is swirling around, and why I’m not mentioned).”

A lot of media reports claimed that she possesses the fifth-largest diamond in the world, gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Now, the actress has finally cleared the air about the viral image, but in a rather humorous way!

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram story, Tamannaah revealed that what everyone misunderstood for a diamond was, in fact, a ‘bottle opener’. The hilarious caption of her post, read, “Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #girlsliketoclickpics”

Back in 2019, Upasana took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of Tamannaah wearing the ring which is delicately adorned on her finger. Upasana tweeted, “A gift for the super Tamannaah Bhatia from Mrs Producer. Missing you already. Catch up soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in oodles of praise for her fiery moves in the chartbuster song Kaavaalaa from her upcoming Tamil film, Jailer. Besides Jailer, she also has Bhola Shankar in Telugu, Bandra in Malayalam, and Aranmanai 4 in Tamil. Furthermore, Tamannaah has Veda with John Abraham, directed by Nikkhil Advani, in her kitty.