Vijay Varma Was 'Scared' After Photo-Bombing Amitabh Bachchan On Pink Sets; Here's What Happened

Vijay Varma is creating quite a buzz for himself after working with National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt in Darlings. Since then, his journey in Bollywood has been an uphill ride. He has often played characters who inflict physical and emotional torture on women. One such character was in the movie Pink. Vijay recently recalled an incident from the sets of Pink that landed him in some trouble with his co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

In an interview with Film Companion, Vijay was shown an old photograph where he was photo-bombing Amitabh Bachchan who was dressed as his character in the film. While Big B was reading his script in front of the vanity fan, Vijay stood behind him with his arms in the air, balancing on one leg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Recalling what had happened on the sets, Vijay said, “So, this is after we finished the Delhi schedule. We were shooting in Film City on a set we built for the courtroom and I don’t have any scene with Mr. Bachchan in the first half of the film. In this courtroom also, we don’t have a scene, but I’m there."

“He is probably standing there doing his lines, Taapsee goes back and she just does this little bit and then runs away. I happened to go after her and I got encouraged. Then I went a little extra and that got caught. I see all these security guards, all the safari-clad army of Mr. Bachchan really giving me a side-eye," he added.

Vijay further revealed that Amitabh called him over the next day and said, “You come, bring my laptop. I want to show you what you guys did… This is what you do behind me, this is what you do?"

“And I’m thinking, ‘Is he serious or not?’ I was scared for a second.’ I’m like, ‘What did I do?’ He was trying to be cute," the Lust Stories 2 actor added. However, Vijay soon realized that Amitabh was only pulling his leg.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma will soon be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller titled Jaane Jaan.