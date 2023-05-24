Vijaya Lakshmi, Amulya Bharadwaj And Priya Shatasharman Steal The Show In Regal Photoshoot

Kannada television actresses have been entertaining fans with their roles in several soap operas. These TV divas have attained fame, becoming household names in the entertainment industry for their on-screen characters. Recently, three actresses from the small screen channelled their inner goddesses by radiating “the vibe of vintage passion” leaving their admirers enchanted with their stunning photoshoots.

Vijaya Lakshmi and Priya Shatasharman from the popular serial Lakshana have taken part in a royal photoshoot. While Vijaya Lakshmi plays the role of Nakshatra, Priya portrays the character of Bhargavi in the serial. Along with the two Kannada beauties, actress Amulya Bharadwaj, known for the series Dasa Purandara, also joined the regal photoshoot. The divas looked stunning in the six-yard drape.

The photos capture the actresses posing for the camera and giving us a major nostalgic feel of the bygone era. Amulya Bharadwaj can be seen clad in a rust-orange-coloured sheer saree having a golden border. She paired her attire with a matching blouse embellished with golden work all over. Amulya also added a black belt to add more definition to her look.

In terms of accessories, she chose a heavy choker necklace, a nath, and a bangle. She sported a pair of black sunglasses to exude a contemporary look. Amulya rounded off her avatar with a garland tucked into her hair.

Priya Shatasharman chose a black drape with silver work in it. While her look symbolised regalness, she decided to drape her saree a bit differently and chose an embellished blouse with a statement belt to elevate her look. Priya also added a silver and green studded necklace, bangles, and a ring while also wearing a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Vijaya Lakshmi looked elegant in a sheer salmon-pink saree, intricately designed with golden and silver thread work. She slipped into an off-white-coloured blouse, tying a signature black belt. Vijaya accessorised her look with a silver oxidized necklace, earrings, a nath, and a statement ring. All three actresses put on a bindi for their traditional look while keeping their makeup minimum, to let their attire do all the talking.

The caption of the post read, “Radiate vibes of vintage passion.” Fans of these beauties were blown away by the gorgeous clicks. “Extraordinary looking photos”, read a comment. One user wrote, “Oh my God! Gorgeous! Wonderful!” A fan referring to Vijaya Lakshmi gushed, “Nakshatra mam you are perfect for this shoot.”

Check out the photos here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijaya Lakshmi (@vijaya_lakshmi.official)

What are your thoughts about this photoshoot?