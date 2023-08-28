Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Will Make His Directorial Debut Soon, Says He Has 'Full Freedom' From Lyca Productions

Tamil superstar Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is gearing up to take his father’s legacy forward by venturing into the movie business. However, instead of becoming an actor like his father, Jason is all set to make his directorial debut, as announced by Lyca Productions on Monday. The production house made an official statement on its official handle on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sharing photos of Jason Sanjay with executives from the production house, they captioned the post, “We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy! "

We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy! #LycaProductionsNext #JasonSanjayDirectorialDebut @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 @gkmtamilkumaran… pic.twitter.com/wkqGRMgriN— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) August 28, 2023

Jason said in an interview with the Hindustan Times, “It is a matter of pride for me that my first film to be directed by a prestigious production company like Lyca Productions. The production house is a place to nurture talent and create opportunities for new directors. I am very happy that they liked my story. Similarly, I have been given full freedom to act with creative freedom."

“We are currently in talks with rising stars and technicians in the film industry. I am thankful to Subhaskaran sir for this opportunity. It has created great excitement and a great responsibility for me. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Tamil Kumaran, who has been a great support in realizing my dream of becoming a director," he added.

Vijay’s fans took to the comments section to congratulate him and Jason. One person wrote, “The cub is here All the best Sanjay ❤️" Another person added, “Congrats #JasonSanjay Hope you will touch heights in your Career ❤️" “Best wishes to #JasonSanjay. Hope he will take the legacy of #ThalapathyVijay forward in a different field," wrote another fan.

Jason has a bachelor’s degree in Screenwriting from London and a Diploma in Film Production from Toronto Film School. He previously directed a short film called Pull The Trigger.