Vijay's Thalapathy68 To Be A Sci-Fi Film? Here's What We Know

Even before the release of Leo, Thalapathy Vijay has already started working on his next project, tentatively named Thalpathy68. Venkat Prabhu, the director, was earlier confirmed for the film and recently, the actor-director posted a few pictures from the film’s set on social media.

The images show that the production team is using Light Stage technology which is capable of digitally capturing subjects. This technology enables the creation of a 3D representation of a subject, often combined with motion capture technology for enhanced results. While the specific reason for Venkat’s use of this technology in the film remains unknown, it’s evident that he’s working on a substantial project.

In addition, Venkat Prabhu accompanied the images with the caption, “Welcome to the future." This phrase could have two possible meanings- it might suggest that the director is alluding to technology as the future of filmmaking, or it could be a hint that Thalapathy 68 is a futuristic sci-fi film.

Venkat Prabhu and Vijay have been wanting to collaborate for a long time now. The director had met the actor many times over the years, and finally, he landed the project in 2023.

Prabhu achieved blockbuster success with the film Mankatha, which marked a significant comeback for actor Ajith. Vijay is currently at the peak of his career, and it’s indeed intriguing to anticipate what the director would bring to the table with an actor in his prime like Vijay.

There’s currently a lot of talk about the possibility of Simran, a popular actress from the 90s and early 2000s, being cast as one of the female leads in Thalapathy 68. Vijay and Simran have previously worked together in movies like Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Udhaya, Priyamanavale and Once More.

Previously, there were reports indicating that discussions were ongoing with actress Jyothika for a role in Thalapathy68. However, the most recent updates suggest that negotiations with the renowned actress did not reach a successful conclusion.