Vijender Singh Reveals Salman Khan Taught Him How To Fight In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'He Told Me...'

Vijender Singh might just be a couple of movies old but with his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the Olympic Bronze medalist professional boxer has shown true potential that acting chops are just as good. The actor played Mahavir, a ruthless goon in Salman Khan starrer and heaped praises for his gripping and action-packed portrayal. As the film made it’s way to a major OTT platform, Vijender Singh took out time to exclusively chat with News18 Showsha about his experience working with Salman Khan, whether he would like to do more films in the coming times, the actors he would ike to work with and more.

Here are the excerpts:

You made your Bollywood debut with Fugly but then you directly acted in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. What’s the reason behind the gap?

After Fugly, I was largely involved with professional boxing and then I got this opportunity to work on a good film, so I couldn’t stay away for long.

How were you able to essay a negative character like Mahavir?

I think Salman Khan helped me a lot in that situation. He just told me to think about a negative character like Amrish Puri and Pran. As to how they got into the skin of their respective characters. He told me to think about it. So I had that image in my mind and when I was performing in front of camera, I’ll imagine what if they were here, how would they have done it? I love that part.

What was the most memorable experience working with Salman Khan?

Training with Salman Khan, following a particular diet with him, working with him, learning from him, these are some of the things that’ll always stay with me and I would want that I get to work again soon with Salman bhai on some other project. And I hope he gives me the chance.

Being a professional boxer, did you give him any tips on how to box?

I took tips from him regarding how to fight on screen. He has told me that on-screen fights are not like professional boxing and one doesn’t have to hit the other person hard. He told me to punch with open fists but I did falter one or two times but he was quite considerate and udneestanding. He was like ‘It’s okay. It happens.’. I had so much fun.

What are your views on people criticising Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

I loved the film. Critics can say a lot of things about the film, it’s treatement, it’s story. But people are never satisfied. It’s a good entertaining film and people are appreciating it as well. I think our job was done.

There were rumours that you were going to make your acting debut with Govinda’s daughter in 2011 but that couldn’t happen. Do you feel if that film had been made, your acting career would have been different?

No. I am happy regardless of the fact that it took some time. As they say, ‘Der Aaye Durust Aaye’. Perhaps, If I had made my acting debut then, I wouldn’t have been able to justify my character. But I am more mature now, I’ve seen the world, I am doing professional boxing and I got to learn a lot from it. So I am alright. I don’t ponder upon what if’s. Like I said, I am glad where I am right now.

What kind of compliments did you receive from your boxing colleagues?

People are loving my character and they are complimenting me that they enjoyed a lot seeing me on screen.

Going forward, what kind of roles you would like to take up?

I would like to good acting. It’s not like I want to play the lead hero. Anyone who is good-looking, he is a hero in himself. I want to be a good actor and I want to pursue this craft of acting. I am a good actor because it’s all about expressions. I have seen ups and downs because I came from a village. I used to live in town. I’ve become a good actor with time I believe.

Apart from Salman Khan, what other celebrity actors you would like to work with?

I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan. He was phenomenal in Pathaan and I would want that they extend me this opportunity that I can work in a film like Pathaan.

What are your views on the current landscape of Bollywood?

Everyone works really hard on their craft. I don’t think it’ll be justified if I give them any kind of advise. It’ll be unfair. I am still amateur. It’s not like I am a professional actor. When a movie is made, a lot of effort and times goes into it and a lot of people’s hardwork goes into making it the end product. So I believe people should appreciate a movie by going to the theatres and watching it atleast once. I would want good movies to be made. That’s all.

Will you be interested in leaving you Mark on OTT?

If I get offer to represent any OTT platform, then why not?

In the coming time, how will you strike a balance between politics, boxing and acting?

Wait and watch. I’ll show how it’s done.