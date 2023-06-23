Vikram Bhatt Is Confused Whether Adipurush Is Ramayan Or Not, Says, 'It Is For The Makers To Decide'

Ever since its release, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has been facing criticism from the audience for several reasons. While some have expressed disappointed over film’s dialogues, others are upset over portrayal of Ram and Ravan in the Om Raut directorial. The film also saw a significant drop at the box office after its first weekend and it is only continuing to slump further. Many prominent faces from the entertainment industry like Mukesh Khanna and Dipika Chikhlia have weighed their thoughts on the film. Vikram Bhatt is the latest addition to that list.

When he was speaking with Times Of India, the film-maker expressed that the makers should decide first whether it’s Ramayana or not. He stated, “First of all, I am confused whether Adipurush is the Ramayana or not. I’m told that in the beginning of the disclaimer that this is not the Ramayana, it is inspired by the Ramayana. At the same time, they want to keep one seat for Hanuman Ji because wherever there is Ramayan, Hanuman Ji is there. So, whether it is Ramayana or not is for the makers to decide.”

Recalling 1943 film Ramrajya that was made by his grandfather Vijay Bhatt, Vikram recalled it was the only film watched by Mahatma Gandhi, “I think making these kinds of films is not about entertainment or worldwide numbers. All an all, these kinds of films are about belief, faith and worship. You know how people in the olden days used to build temples of their favourite deities? It was not for any profit. It was their way of worship and gratitude. And I think when you’re, in a way, calling people to worship then it has to be about worship," he concluded.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.