Vikram Bhatt's Daughter Krishna Marries Boyfriend Vedant Sarda; See Pics

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s Krishna embarked on a beautiful journey as she got married to her boyfriend, Vedant Sarda, in an intimate ceremony held in Mumbai. The event included a traditional jaimala ceremony, followed by Krishna and Vedant gracefully posing as newlyweds for the paparazzi. Krishna’s wedding attire exuded elegance and grace as she chose a maroon traditional lehenga adorned with intricate golden work, complemented by her choice of exquisite jewellery. Vedant looked dashing in a white sherwani, which he paired with stylish shoes.

The couple tied the knot on the exact date they began dating one year ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K4 Fashion (@k4.fashion)

The wedding ceremony of Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Sarda was graced by several esteemed guests. Renowned personalities from the film industry, including Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol, Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani, Kunal Kapoor, Sandeepa Dhar, and Sunny Leone, along with her husband Daniel Weber, were among the attendees.

Krishna and Vedant Sarda commenced their wedding festivities with their engagement in December 2022. Keeping the celebrations alive, the couple recently enjoyed a lively sangeet ceremony in the company of their beloved family and friends.

Earlier, in a conversation with ETimes, Krishna fondly shared the story of how she and Vedant crossed paths and discovered a deep connection. Originating from Nagpur, Vedant entered her life through a mutual friend. “While I am into filmmaking, he has a travel platform. He is ambitious for me and I am ambitious for him. We balance each other out. We enjoy exploring new places and food. He has turned me into a workout junkie,” Krishna said.

Krishna notices remarkable parallels between her father and Vedant, finding comfort and familiarity in their shared traits. She humorously highlights their talkative nature and mischievous sense of humour. Both her father and Vedant possess a strong work ethic, displaying a dedicated commitment to their respective professions. Meanwhile, Krishna considers herself blessed to have found a partner who embodies many of her father’s admirable qualities.

On the work front, Krishna Bhatt is set to make her directorial debut with 1920 Horrors of the Heart, the fifth installment of the renowned 1920 film series. The film features a stellar cast, including Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Randheer Rai, Danish Pandor, Ketaki Kulkarni, Amit Behl and Avtar Gill. The movie is scheduled to release on June 23.