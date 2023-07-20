Vikram-starrer Dhruva Natchathiram's Second Single Out; Watch It Here

Dhruva Natchathiram is finally coming to the silver screens after a long wait of a decade. The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. The film’s team, on Wednesday, unveiled the second single of the film titled His Name Is John. The song is composed by Harris Jayaraj and written and voiced by rapper Paal Dabba. Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the trippy track on Twitter and said that some things are worth the wait. “Somethings are just worth the wait! Thrilled to release the second single His Name Is John. Can’t wait to see what Gautham Menon sir has managed to pull off for all of us in Dhruva Natchathiram,” he tweeted.

Somethings are just worth the wait! 🔥 Thrilled to release the second single #HisNameIsJohn Can’t wait to see what @menongautham sir has managed to pull off for all of us in #DhruvaNatchathiram https://t.co/WtLbEF6ShB — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 19, 2023

The upbeat song is the perfect blend of rap and Tamil folk music with modern beats. Even though the song is in Tamil, the rap is in English. His Name Is John has reached 2 million views within 24 hours already. The audience loves the song and praises Harris Jayaraj for standing out on their expectations.

Gautham and Harris have given many hit albums earlier like Minnale, Vaaranam Aayiram, and Vettaiyadu Vilaiyaadu.

Gautham Menon, in 2013 announced Dhruva Natchathiram with Suriya in the lead. The film was eventually shelved. It again came into action in 2016 with Vikram in the lead, replacing Suriya. The teasers and the first single of the film have impressed the audience and critics. The spy-thriller was again delayed for nearly seven years due to Gautham’s financial issues. The film was said to release this summer, but has been postponed again. The team is yet to announce the release date.

Dhruva Natchathiram has an ensemble star cast including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Ritu Varma, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Sathish Krishnan, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Simran, Vamsi Krishna, Munna Simon, Salim Baig, and Maya S Krishnan in pivotal roles.