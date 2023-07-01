Vikram To Kaithi: A Look At Films With No Female Leads

When it comes to films, we picture a dashing hero paired with a gorgeous heroine. Don’t we? From Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, cinema has given us some of the best on-screen couples. Well, there are some filmmakers who have taken a different track and didn’t include any female leads in their movies. Some of these films made huge strides at the box office. Talking about such films, Pawan Kalyan starrer Bro tops the list which will release on July 28. He has not been paired with any actress in this film.

This space articulates the Telugu films where heroes have worked without female leads-

– Vikram

Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was a massive hit at the box office. Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil played prominent roles in this film.

– Kaithi

Kaithi, again directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was a highly successful venture. It revolves around Dilli, an ex-convict, who is preparing to meet his daughter for the first time after leaving prison. However, his attempts are thwarted due to a drug raid planned by Inspector Bejoy (Narain).

– Acharya

Chiranjeevi acted in this film without a female lead opposite him. There were reports that Kajal Aggarwal was slated to play the love interest of Chiranjeevi. However, director Koratala Siva later revealed that Chiranjeevi doesn’t have a love interest in the film. According to Siva, he felt that it wouldn’t be fair to Kajal to play an insignificant role.

– Vemulawada Bheema Kavi

Nandamuri Balakrishna acted without any actress in this film. He also won accolades from fans and critics for his acting prowess.

– Akhanda

This film was another feather in the cap of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s acting career where he left the audience floored with his acting chops.