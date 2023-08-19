Vikram's Stalled Project Dhruva Natchathiram Back On Track, Trailer To Release Soon

Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram tasted both success and failure in recent times. His magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which was released in two parts, did well. But his film from last year Cobra turned out to be a box office dud. Vikram is now concentrating on one of his projects that has been in the making for almost 7 years. Director Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram has been delayed for over seven years now. The production of the movie started in early 2017 and has been facing issues since.

Many scenes were shot abroad in 2017 and shooting continued till 2018. However, due to undisclosed reasons, the production of Dhruva Natchathiram stalled in late 2018. Budgetary constraints and disagreements among the production team are said to be some of the reasons for the production delay. Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world and hindered the shooting of the movie. After that, both Vikram and Gautham got busy with their next films.

According to reports, Gautham and Vikram have decided to now complete the project as fast as possible, now that all previous issues have been resolved. The shooting resumed in December last year and has finally wrapped up. Post-production work is now underway.

Fans who have been waiting for 7 long years for any indication that the project will see the light of day can now rest easy as even the trailer of the film has been prepared. Reportedly, a new trailer of Dhruva Natchathiram has been censored and will be released soon. It is expected that once the trailer is unveiled by the makers, the release date of the film will also be announced which is likely to be sometime during the end of this year.