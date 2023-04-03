Vikrant Massey Birthday: From Gaslight to Love Hostel, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIKRANT MASSEY: Vikrant Massey has made a name for himself, courtesy of a series of impressive performances in movies and television shows. Massey started his career in 2004 with the television show Kahaan Hoon Main. He then went on to work in several soap operas like Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer, and Qubool Hai.

In 2013, Vikrant made the transition with his debut in the 2013 release film Lootera, along with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. He later appeared in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend, Chhapaak, and Cargo. The actor was also acclaimed for playing his role as Aditya Sharma in the series, Criminal Justice, with co-star Pankaj Tripathi.

On his 36th Birthday, here’s a look at the latest and upcoming films of the talented actor.

Gaslight

This upcoming mystery thriller stars Chitrangda Singh, Sara Ali Khan, along with Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Vikrant is playing the role of Kapil. The plot of Gaslight revolves around Misha, played by Sara, who returns to her royal family estate after 15 years to meet her estranged father. However, everything changes when she finds out he is missing. The movie released on March 31, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar. Sector 36

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, this crime-thriller movie is reportedly based on true events. The movie was announced in June last year. It featured Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. Love Hostel

Vikrant Massey will be seen in the movie Love Hostel, a crime thriller directed by Shanker Raman. The film stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in lead roles alongside Vikrant Massey. The actor played the role of a newly-wed couple along with Sanya. Forensic

Vikrant Massey played the role of a Forensic expert in the 2022 release web-film. The plot revolves around a team of investigators who are on a mission to nab a serial killer who murders small girls on their birthdays. Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Prachi Desai. 14 Phere

This Devanshu Singh directorial starred Vikrant along with Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. The movie’s plot revolves around two lovers, played by the leads, who belong to different castes. Vikrant and Kriti’s characters want to get married but don’t want to hurt their families so they decide to tie the knot by arranging a fake set of parents

Apart from these movies, Vikrant Massey has also worked on several other projects in the past, including web series like Broken but beautiful, Mirzapur, and Criminal Justice. His upcoming projects showcase his versatility and range as an actor, and fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen again.

