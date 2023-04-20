Vikrant Massey Reveals He Gets Paid Less Than Female Co-Stars, 'My Big Body Of Work Does Not..'

Vikrant Massey is a fabulous actor and has delivered exceptional performances in Lootera, Mirzapur, Haseen Dilruba, Love Hostel to name a few. As part of the promotions for his upcoming series Crime Aaj Kal, Massey revealed in an interview that contrary to the notion that male actors earn more than their female counterparts, he has always earned less in comparison.

Speaking to ETimes, Vikrant shared,"Bahar ke jo so-called ‘A-listers’ hain woh bhi platforms pe films kar rahe hain. Humare ‘so-called A-listers’ hain yaha ke, superstars hain, pichhle 15-20 saalon se TV pe kaam kar rahe hain. (The ‘so-called A-listers’ from outside are releasing their films on streaming platforms, while some of our very own ‘so-called A-listers’ have been working in TV for the last 15-20 years).”

He explained further, “Most of my female co-stars have been paid more than me. I have never made a fuss about it. My big body of work does not give me as much money as you know, Deepika Padukone, of course.”

The actor also quipped about roles he likes to take up and why. He stated, “I am comfortable in doing things I feel about, or strongly about in social media… There have been days when I have taken a few comments about me, my family, my wife… to heart and I haven’t been able to sleep that day.”

On the work front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in Pavan Kripalani’s Gaslight alongside Sara Ali Khan and Rahul Dev. Apart from Crimes Aaj Kal, the actor will also be reprising his role in the sequel of Haseen Dilruba with Taapsee Pannu. Helmed by Vinit Matthew and written by Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dilruba also featured Harshvardhan Rane, Dayashankar Panday, Aditya Srivastava, Alka Kaushal and Shivaji Satam among others. Released in July 2021, the romantic-thriller became the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix in 2021.

