Vimala Raman Channels Her Inner Diva In A Golden Shimmer Outfit

Actress Vimala Raman has once again broken the internet with her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a golden shimmer shirt. She accessorised her look with a golden neckpiece and a matching bracelet. For the makeup, Vimala wore blush, contoured cheeks, perfectly drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of red lipstick. Vimala Raman rounded off her look by keeping her wavy tresses open, as she struck a few poses for the lens. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference”. The comment section is flowing with lots of praise and adulation.

Be it a traditional wear ensemble or a western outfit, Vimala Raman never fails to garner attention and treat her fans with stylish looks. Some time back, she shared a string of snaps in a mustard yellow silk saree. She wore heavy jewellery, gajra and bangles to accentuate her overall look. Her tied-up hairstyle added grace and glamour. Vimala Raman looked aesthetic as she posed for the camera. She wrote in the caption, “In the right light, at the right time, everything looks extraordinary”.

Vimala Raman is best known for films including Rudrangi, Oppam, Mumbai Mirror, and Dam999. Her other notable projects include Poyi Maranju Parayathe, Chukkalanti Ammayi Chakkanaina Abbayi, Kulu Manali, Ranga the Donga, Gaayam 2, and Evaraina Eppudaina. Soon, she is going to star in the upcoming film Gaandeevadhari Arjuna. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the film features Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, and Vimala Raman in significant roles. Scripted by Abhijeeth Poondha and Praveen Sattaru, it is scheduled to be released on August 25. With music composed by Mickey J Meyer, the cinematography of the film is handled by Mukesh.

In 2004, Vimala achieved the prestigious titles of Miss India Australia and Miss India WorldWide - Beautiful Face. Her acting journey commenced in 2005, when she made her debut in the Tamil film Poi, under the direction of Kailasam Balachander.