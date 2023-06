Vin Diesel Drops Special Post For Deepika Padukone; Fans Wonder If A New Movie Is In Order

Vin Diesel has a knack of making franchise films with his ‘family’ of actors and while Deepika Padukone boarded the Hollywood train with her role as Serena Unger in 2017 film XXX: Return of The Xander Cage, the Fast X actor seem to be missing Deepika Padukone this weekend. In his recent Instagram post, Vin gave a shoutout to Deepika and thanked her for bringing him to India.

On Saturday, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram handle to drop a picture that seemed like a promotional poster from the 2017 action thriller film. In the snap, the two actors can be seen standing side by side with Deepika Padukone’s hands over Vin Diesel’s shoulders. The Gehraaiyan actress donned a black top and black shorts, Vin Diesel flaunted his chiselled physique in a bare avatar. One could clearly see all the tattoos printed over his body. The shootout post also received a like from Deepika Padukone. His caption read, “Spirit lead me…She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always."

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Vin Diesel’s post. One of them wrote, “Wanna see you two together again ❤️" Another one asked, “Does this mean that you’re making another “xXx” movie and @deepikapadukone will be in it?" Someone else said, “CAN YOU GUYS REUINTE ASAP". A fan also stated, “Hope to see you both reunite again one day “.

‘xXx’ is an action film series by Rich Wilkes staring Vin Diesel and Ice Cube. There have been three instalments in the series namely- xXx (2002), xXx: State of the Union (2005) and xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), and a short film, The Final Chapter: The Death of Xander Cage. And now the fourth instalment in also under talks.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently starred in the blockbuster film Pathaan and is now gearing up for her next project, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, where she will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Apart from Fighter, Deepika also has Project K with Nag Ashwin in the pipeline. The film features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.