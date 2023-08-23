Vinay Fort’s New Look At Ramachandra Boss & Co Press Meet Triggers Meme Fest On Twitter

Vinay Fort will be seen in Nivin Paul’s comedy movie, Ramachandra Boss & Co. The actor is currently busy promoting the movie and has recently grabbed the headlines for sporting a new look and has become the talk of the town.

The trailer of the movie starts with the build-up of suicide. Actor Vinay Fort looks distressed as he is seated on the floor and hooks the attention of the viewers. Later in the video, it is revealed that Anu Sithara’s character has Othello Syndrome, aka, delusional jealousy. The edgy background score and a few scenes will keep everyone glued to the skin.

At the trailer launch of the movie in Kochi, Vinay Fort’s new look was discussed. He wore an orange graphic t-shirt, paired it with blue denim jeans and wore black sunglass. But what caught everyone’s attention was that the actor sported a bushy moustache, much like Charlie Chaplin, and this triggered a meme fest on social media. His new look is being compared with many famous artists like Jagathy, Vijayaraghavan, Kuthiravattom Pappu and Dileep as comical characters in many movies.

A user tweeted, “The trending man in social media right now.”

“With this look in the press meet, the promotion of the movie is huge. Vinay Forrt Latest. Now Trending. Ramachandra Boss & Co.”

Ramachandra Boss & Co is a family movie that is touted to be a mass entertainer and will be a crowd-puller this Onam. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25 along with Shane Nigam’s RDX and Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha.

On the professional front, he will also headline Vaathil. Ever since the trailer of the Malayalam movie dropped on social media, the excitement has been increasing. The movie also stars Krishna Sankar, Anu Sithara, Sunil Sugatha, Anjali Nair, Abin Bino, V. K. Biju and Merin Philip in important roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres on August 31. It is backed by Suji K. Govind Raj’s Spark Entertainers. The tagline of the movie is Hold Me Tight which is open for interpretation for viewers. Vaathil is touted to be a psychological thriller and is directed by Sarju Remakanth.