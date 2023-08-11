Vinay Rai And Trisha Krishnan Join Forces With Tovino Thomas For Their Next Film Identity

Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the director duo behind the acclaimed 2020 crime thriller Forensic, have yet again joined forces for their latest venture, Identity. The film stars Tovino Thomas as the lead with Trisha Krishnan appearing opposite him. With this film, the duo will mark their first on-screen presence.

Billed as a high-octane action thriller, the multilingual film is set to go on floors in September. The film will be shot in locations like Ernakulam, Mauritius, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore.

Produced by Kochumon and Raju Malliath under the banner Seven Screen Studio banner, the film will see Madonna Sebastian, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Vinay Rai and Mysskin in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the cinematography of the film is handled by Akhil George.

Sharing a poster of the Ponniyin Selvan actress, Tovino Thomas wrote, “Revealing the Leading Lady of IDENTITY: Trisha Krishnan…Excited to join hands for an amazing movie together!! Gear up for an unforgettable ride, guys..! IDENTITY. Super excited and looking forward to an awesome shoot. Time to muscle up… Loads of Action waiting down the line!”.

On the professional front, Trisha Krishnan is best known for films including 96, Ponniyin Selvan: Part I, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. She has also appeared in films such as Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, Nayaki, Thoongaa Vanam, Aranmanai 2, and Hey Jude among others. The actress has a few exciting projects lined up including Leo, Ram, The Road, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Bhogi, and Kutrappayirchi to name a few.

Her last film Ponniyin Selvan-2 became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 and ranked among the highest-grossing Tamil films globally.

Speaking about Tovino Thomas, he made a mark in the film industry with movies like Kala, Minnal Murali, Mayaanadhi, and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. Some of his other releases include Naradan, Dear Friend, Thallumaala, Forensic, and Edakkad Battalion 06. She was last seen in the film in 2018. Now, he is set to grace the silver screen yet again with upcoming projects like Tick Tock, Varavu, Adrishya Jalakangal, Nadikar Thilakam, and Karachi 81, among other promising ventures.