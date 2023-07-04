Vindu Dara Singh Asks If Adipurush Makers Were 'Drugged', Says 'They Have Terribly Failed'

Actor Vindu Dara Singh has lashed out at the makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. In a recent interview, Vindu wondered if the makers of Adipurush were ‘drugged’ while making the film. Singh’s late father, Dara Singh played the role of Lord Hanuman in the Ramanand Sagar TV show.

Vindu Dara Singh blamed the makers of Adipurush for distorting his father’s legacy. He claimed that even though the makers tried to make a film for those who watch Marvel movies, they ‘terribly failed’. “Hanuman was powerful and always smiling. The actor (Devdatta Nage) doing the role can’t even talk in proper Hindi. They have made him into something else with the dialogues given to him. Maybe they were targeting the younger generation, who watch Marvel movies such as Thor. And they have failed terribly,” he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“Nobody ever can recreate what he did. He made history. We all try. But when we try we do it to the best of our capabilities and to the best of our knowledge of the mind. We don’t try to change it here. What they have done is shameful. They can’t touch my father’s legacy. Hanuman ki punch bhi nahi hai. They are not even close,” the actor added.

Vindu further argued that the makers of Adipurush ‘have just managed to destroy the movie and make a very lousy product’. He also called the movie shameful and mentioned that the makers lost a chance to make a ‘wonderful’ movie.

“They had such a golden chance to make such a wonderful movie with such a huge budget, and they ruined it. The world knows that Ravan’s Lanka was made of gold, and they have made it with black-stone. Don’t even get me started on the Ravan’s das sar scene. They have introduced dragons in the story. They have just played with the story by doing funny things. It is disappointing,” the actor concluded.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16.

However, ever since the film’s release, it has been facing criticism for its dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman. Last month, Allahabad High Court also slammed the makers of the film for allegedly distorting Ramayana.