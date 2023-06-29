Vineet Kumar Singh Mourns The Loss Of His Mother, Shares Heartfelt Post

Vineet Kumar Singh, the talented actor known for his memorable performances, recently suffered a profound loss. On June 20, Vineet’s beloved mother, aged 72, passed away, leaving a void in his heart. Devastated by the news, the Mukkabaaz star turned to social media to express his sorrow. Through a heartfelt tweet, accompanied by a photograph of his mother, Vineet shared the heartbreaking news with his followers. He wrote, “Amma (15 Nov 1951 - 20 June 2023).”

Amma 💔(15 Nov 1951 - 20 June 2023) pic.twitter.com/uOfzEPJFj1— Vineet Kumar Singh (@vineetkumar_s) June 28, 2023

The exact cause of Vineet Kumar Singh’s mother’s passing remains unknown. Fans and industry colleagues of the actor expressed their condolences and offered words of comfort and strength to Vineet.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor known for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur, spoke about his mother’s unfulfilled aspirations. Vineet revealed that his mother often jokingly asked his father why she wasn’t allowed to pursue her studies.

“I can see their family started, she was stuck with babysitting and childcare duties. She lost that time of her life, and now when she sees a school principal or professor, she feels ‘I could have been her’. That is what touched me. I did Saand Ki Aankh for that, it was about doing what you want, irrespective of your age,” he added.

Vineet Kumar Singh also reminisced about his younger days when he would accompany his sister to her athletics practice. He recalled how he would go and sit in the playground as his sister practised. Describing her as an international athlete and a tall, beautiful woman, Vineet mentioned that whenever she used to run “hundred people stared at her".

On the professional front, Vineet Kumar Singh, who recently appeared in Manish Mundra’s directorial venture Siya, is set to star in Kabir Khan’s upcoming project. However, the specific details about the film remain undisclosed at this time.