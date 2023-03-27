Veteran Malayalam actor and politician Innocent died on Sunday at a private hospital in Kochi at the age of 75. He was under treatment at a private hospital from March 3. “He was infected with Covid-19 and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure," the hospital said in a press release.

Many celebrities from the Malayalam film industry have paid their tributes and many shared their fond moments spent with him, on social media. Playback singer and actor Vineeth Sreenivasan also shared a post on Facebook, writing that “he is speechless after the demise of Innocent and doesn’t know what to say”.

Vineeth said that he has a lot of memories with the most revered comedian since childhood. He remembered how Innocent used to make him laugh by narrating many humorous stories. Vineeth took a stroll down memory lane and recalled that Innocent not only played the comic roles on screen, but he also continued the hilarious antics in real life to make people laugh. According to him, Innocent had sold Alice Aunty’s (Innocent’s wife) gold bangles. He (Innocent) gave the money received from it to Vineeth’s father Sreenivasan for going to Thalassery in Kannur district.

Vineeth’s fans and celebrities like filmmaker Santhosh Nair expressed their heartfelt condolences for Innocent. A user commented that not many comic artists earn the level of fame that Innocent achieved. According to the user, there was no sense of superficiality in his comedy. Despite knowing that his real life is filled with a lot of complexities, Innocent put his best foot forward as a comedian.

Followers are mourning the death of their favourite comic artist and also wonder who will replace him in his upcoming film Philips, directed by Alfred Kurian Joseph. Cine buffs feel that it is going to be difficult for the producers to choose a comic artist similar in stature to Innocent, whose comedy has entertained audiences for generations. Actors like Mukesh, Asha Madathil Sreekanth, and Noble Babu Thomas are essaying key roles in Philips. The film has been bankrolled by Little Big Films.

Read all the Latest Movies News here