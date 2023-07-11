Vineeth Srinivasan’s Oru Jathi Jathakam Goes On Floors In Kochi

The shooting for Oru Jathi Jathakam, featuring Vineeth Srinivasan in the lead role, has commenced in Kochi. This film depicts the experiences of a young man, who steadfastly holds onto his beliefs amid amusing situations. M. Mohanan is directing the movie, which is being produced by Maha Zubair under the Varnachithra banner. The shooting commenced with Tana Nasreen Zubair and Tamima Nasreen Susair unveiling the Bhadradeepam in the presence of filmmakers, family members, and the crew.

During the event, R. Mohanan, the owner of Shogun Films (also known as Good Night Mohan), performed the Swichon Karma ritual. Srinivasan, on the other hand, had the honour of giving the first clap. The function was graced by the presence of notable individuals such as Ziad Coker, Babu Antony, Listin Stephen, Evershine Mani, Ousepachan, M.M. Hamsa, and Kalabhavan Shinto. It’s worth mentioning that this film, titled After Aravindan’s Guests, is also directed by Mohanan.

The narrative of the movie revolves around the life of a young man in North Malabar. The central character, Rajesh, works at a media house in Chennai. Vineeth Srinivasan portrays the role of Rajesh, with Babu Antony and Nikhila Vimal also playing significant characters in the film.

The film has involved numerous artists from the art field of Malabar, who are portraying various characters in the movie. To ensure authenticity, a special training camp was conducted to discover and train these artists. The crew has emphasized that the culture, language, and rituals of Malabar form a crucial element of the film, highlighting their significance throughout the storytelling process.

Vineeth Sreenivasan, known for directing the blockbuster romantic film Hridayam, has completed the script for his next project. In a recent interview, Vineeth shared that the film requires five major characters, and three of them have already been finalized. The casting process for the remaining two characters is still ongoing.

While focusing on his acting career, Vineeth has recently made appearances in other films. He had a cameo role in Priyadarshan’s Corona Papers and is also playing a brief part in Pookkaalam, directed by his former assistant Ganesh Raj, which is set to release on Saturday. Additionally, Vineeth has the film Kurukkan in the pipeline. Directed by Jayalal Divakaran, the movie features his father Sreenivasan in a significant role. Their last collaboration was in Aravindante Athidhikal, which was released five years ago.