Vinod Khanna Death Anniversary: Top Dialogues of the Legendary Actor That Won Hearts

VINOD KHANNA DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Vinod Khanna was a multi-talented personality in the Indian film industry. He was known for his exceptional acting skills, film production, and political career. His lead roles in films such as Kuchhe Dhaage, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, The Burning Train, Inkaar, Kudrat, Rajput, Qurbani, Parvarish, Imtihaan, Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, Khoon Pasina, Dayavan, and Jurm made him one of the most successful actors in Bollywood.

Vinod Khanna was honoured with the posthumous Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018, the highest honour in Indian cinema, awarded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting each year. Along with his acting prowess, Vinod Khanna’s dialogues in his films have become iconic and continue to be remembered by fans.

Vinod Khanna Death Anniversary: Popular Dialogues

Dard ki dawa na ho … toh dard ko hi dawa samajh lena chahiye

This powerful line is from the movie Chandni, released in 1989. It was delivered by the legendary actor Vinod Khanna, who played the lead role in the film. It is a profound thought that conveys a message of resilience and the ability to find strength in the face of adversity. Izzat woh daulat hai … joh ek baar chali gayi toh phir kabhi haasil nahi ki ja sakti

The dialogue is from the classic film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. The line translates to “Respect is a wealth that once lost, can never be regained." Agar nazarein khoobsurat ho … toh har cheez khoobsurat lagti hai

The beautiful line is from the Bollywood movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, released in 1978. It was delivered by Vinod Khanna’s character Vishal. Main jis peshe mein hoon na … wahan mere sirf dushman hai, dost koi bhi nahi

This dialogue is from the movie Hulchul. This dialogue has become quite popular and is often used in popular culture references and memes. Pyar mein woh gehrai hai … jiske samne samundar bhi qatra malum hota hai … pyar karne waalon ka dil itna bada hota hai … ki sari kainath bhi uske samne zharra malum hoti hai

This dialogue is from the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and is translated “Love has such depth that even the ocean seems like a drop in front of it. The heart of those who love is so big that the whole universe seems small in front of it." It suggests that when someone falls in love deeply, nothing else seems to matter and everything else in the world appears small and insignificant. Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai … sabhi toh hai bhai bhai

This dialogue is from the movie Amar Akbar Anthony and it translates to “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian… all are brothers." It emphasizes that regardless of one’s religious beliefs, all human beings are essentially the same and should be treated with love and respect.

Here are some more dialogues

Risk (2007)

Time ka na bada game hai … iske saath kabhi nahi khelneka Chandni (1989)

Raaton ko jaagna meri kismat ban chuki hai Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

Talwar ki ladai talwar se, pyar ki ladai pyar se, aur bekaar ki ladai sarkar se Qurbani (1980)

Maine jab se hosh sambhala hai … khilono ki jagah maut se khelta aaya hoon Suryaa (1989)

Gareeb ka dil agar sone ka hota hai … toh haath faulaad ke hote hai

