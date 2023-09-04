Viral! Exes Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Share A Happy Selfie; Kriti Sanon Joins Them

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan may have broken up, but looks like, the ex-lovers have moved on from their sour days and chose to remain friends. The duo were recently captured sharing hugs and laughter at Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 success party. Now an inside photo of the duo posing with their friend Kriti Sanon has gone viral.

In the photo, Sara and Kartik donned their brightest smiles along with Kriti Sanon. The trio looked the happiest. The photo instantly went viral and fans are in awe of the actors. One of them wrote, “Love this trio together!! Wish to see them act movie ❤️.” Another one wrote, “How sweet of them.”

Have a look at the photo:

From the same party, another video went viral, where Sara Ali Khan can be seen seeing off Kriti Sanon and Karin Aaryan with a harm hug. Sara was seen donning a pink jumpsuit, while Kartik wore a brown shirt. The viral video has now garnered the attention of the SarTik fans. One of them wrote, “Sara and kartik 😍😍😍.” “KARITI 😍😍,” read another one.

For the unversed, Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be dating each other when they were filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was later reported that the actors parted ways. Last year, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said to which Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

Later, Kartik also reacted to Sara confessing their relationship on Koffee With Karan. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor was confronted for lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews when he said, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else).”

However, the duo have become friends again. In fact, back in February, days after they were snapped together in Udaipur, they even started following each other again on Instagram. They had unfollowed each other on Instagram after their alleged breakup.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Sara Ali Khan on the other hand was last seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.