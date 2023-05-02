VIRAL! Priyanka Chopra Leaves Fans In Splits With Her Doja Cat's 'Meow' Immitation at MET Gala; Watch

The fashion’s biggest night Met Gala 2023 is creating a massive buzz as prominent celebrities from all across the globe have dominated the red carpet with their extraordinary style game. This year’s theme pays homage to legendary fashion maverick Karl Lagerfeld and many have revived, reimagined, and channelled his personal style into their wardrobe. But rapper Doja Cat took it to a whole different level by dressing up as the designer’s beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette. A viral video from the event captures her brief media interaction, suggesting that the musician fully embraced and understood the assignment.

Doja Cat’s Met Gala 2023 appearance has created quite a buzz. In addition to her elaborate costume, the rapper also responded to media questions in a feline manner, with “meows" being her go-to response. Upon being probed more about her inspiration behind the look, Doja Cat repeated, “Meow" thrice. Lastly, when asked who she is excited to see inside the prestigious event, she maintained, ‘Meow’; Her fans have found the interaction hilarious and are sharing it widely on social media. Take a look at it here:

The way doja cat shut her up through out the interview, #MetGala pic.twitter.com/faZOcJbz0O— 乃 (@iamkingb__) May 2, 2023

Not only fans but even celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were spotted vibing with Doja Cat’s feline energy in an adorable video. With the audio of the iconic interview playing in the background, Priyanka Chopra imitated to be Doja Cat while her husband took on the role of the interviewer. The perfect lip-sync clip that was initially uploaded on TikTok has gained massive traction on other social media platforms as well. Watch it here:

In her move to honour Lagerfeld’s cat, Doja Cat opted for a breathtaking Oscar de la Renta ensemble. The sparkly backless mermaid attire that perfectly hugged her curves featured a cat-eared hood. To elevate her out-of-the-box choice, the Woman songstress went for feline-friendly prosthetics added to her face in addition to clawlike nail extensions. Her jaw-dropping backless ensemble flowed into a white feathered train which was topped with a statement diamond headpiece and matching arm cuff.

Joining the bandwagon was Jared Leto, who’s never one to pass up on an absurdist fashion opportunity. Unlike the rapper, The Suicide Squad actor showed up in a full cat costume that appeared like Choupette to become the Met Gala’s mascot.

He stole the limelight with his adorable cat dance and antics while posing for the cameras.

