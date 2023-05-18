Viral 'Spider-Man Tune Churaya Mere Dil Ka Chain' To Be Part of Spidey Universe? Makers Say... | Exclusive

When one says Spider-Man in India, there are two things that come to mind — the Marvel superhero and the viral song, ‘Spider-Man, Spider-Man, Tune Churaya Mere Dil Ka Chain.’ The Bhojpuri song, a spoof of the superhero, dropped years ago and remains popular even today. So, the first chance News18 got, we asked the team at Sony Pictures India if they would ever consider featuring the song in the Indian dubbed versions of Spider-Man. Their answer was surprising.

Answering our question at the press conference of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Hindi and Punjabi trailer launch, Shony Panjikaran - General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, said, “To be honest, we’ve thought about it a lot of times over the past few years. But how do you create a spoof of a spoof? I think that is the million dollar question (laughs)."

However, sharing his personal opinion, Shony said that the desi Spider-Man team could approach the song like Spider-Man appraoched the viral Spider-Man Pointing Meme. The first trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse revealed that they have given a nod to the viral meme in the mvoie. Referring to it as an example, Shony said, “Who knows, maybe down the future, we have a Pavitr Prabhakar and we could have somebody associated with Pavitr Prabhakar and there could be an ode to the spoof of song. Just wait and watch." It would be hilarious to watch it happen!

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is all set to release in 10 languages in India. The trailers have so far revealed that Gwen Stacy offers Miles a way out of his boring world. They travel through the multiverse and Gwen introduces him to the elite group which comprises the best Spider-people. Fascinated at first, Miles slowly learns that he has to choose between saving one person and saving the collapsing universes. But he believes he can do both. This puts him in a difficult spot and gets on the wrong side of the elite group. Will he be able to prove his point? We’ll only find out on June 1, 2023.

Besides giving us a glimpse of the film, the trailer also featured nods to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch). The trailer also features the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar.