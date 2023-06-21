Viral: Tamil TV Star Priyanka Nalkaris Shares Her Childhood Pic

South actress Priyanka Nalkari, renowned for her role in the serial Seetha Raman, recently took social media by storm with a series of childhood pictures. She shared these adorable snapshots on Father’s Day, showcasing her bond with her father. In one picture, a young Priyanka can be seen by her father’s side, indicating she must have been around five years old. The subsequent image captures a much younger version of her, with her father lovingly feeding her cake. The actress captioned the post with “#happyfathersdaydad."

The picture has touched hearts, eliciting nostalgic sentiments among her followers. To witness the adorable childhood moments of Priyanka Nalkari, the picture can be viewed on her Instagram handle.

Priyanka embarked on her acting journey as a child star in Telugu cinema, making her debut in the film Deeya Elay Seyyunum Kumaru. She later appeared in Raghav Lawrence’s Kanchana 3. Although her cinema career did not unfold as expected, she gained immense popularity through her performances in television serials. Notably, her role in the Sun TV serial Roja garnered significant acclaim, earning her two Sun TV Family Awards. Currently, she is captivating audiences with her portrayal in the Zee Tamil serial Sita Raman.

Priyanka also commands attention through her YouTube presence, regularly sharing updates on her personal and professional life. Fans enthusiastically engage with her channel, appreciating her openness and authenticity.

Priyanka Nalkari recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rahul Verma, a businessman. Their wedding, held on March 23, remained an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family members. Interestingly, the actress had revealed their engagement on May 10, 2018, referring to Rahul endearingly as ‘Kitulu’ sweetie. Rahul is a familiar face in both Telugu cinema and television, and their love story has captivated many.

Priyanka Nalkari continues to charm audiences with her talent, warmth, and engaging presence, leaving an indelible mark in the world of entertainment.