VIRAL! Urfi Javed Goes Out And About Town In An Outfit Inspired By A Dragon Fruit

Once again, Urfi Javed is breaking the internet and how. She was recently captured in town, pulling off an outfit with thorns. She donned a pink ensemble which featured purple thorns. Several fans also feel that her outfit has been insured from a dragon fruit. A video of the same has gone viral now.

Have a look at the video:

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the model is seen carrying off outfits which are her own creation.

Urfi has indeed come a long way with her sartorial choices. Earlier in an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Urfi opened up about her initial struggling days in the industry and revealed that she had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now.”

Again at the same time, the actress s no stranger to online trolls. She recently revealed the challenges she faces, including a lack of respect, which has caused some people to be hesitant about working with her. In an interview with BBC World, Urfi said, “I have achieved popularity? Yes. Fame? Yes. Work? No. People don’t respect me. People don’t want to work with me," and then added, “I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.