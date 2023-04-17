VIRAL VIDEO! Suhana Khan Keeps AbRam Close During KKR vs MI Match, Fans Miss Shah Rukh Khan

A video of Shah Rukh Khan’s children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match is going viral. On Sunday, Suhana and AbRam were seen supporting KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in the stands. Suhana was seen wearing a merchandise from her brother Aryan Khan’s brand while AbRam was seen wearing a white tee.

In a video now going viral, Suhana was seen keeping AbRam close as they cheered for KKR. The duo was seen chatting with each other while the cameras focused on them. Fans were thrilled to see the Khan kids together but missed Shah Rukh Khan on field.

Meanwhile, another video also did the rounds in which Suhana was seen cussing at the end of the match. For context, Mumbai Indians were chasing a score of 181 that was set by KKR. Ishan Kishan, one of the star players of Mumbai’s team put up a good fight by scoring big in front of KKR bowlers. Ishan had climbed up to 58 very rapidly during the powerplay. Thus, when his wicket fell in the 8th over, the whole stadium as well as KKR cheered raucously. That was when the camera momentarily captured Suhana Khan mumbling the expletive ‘f*** off’.The clip made it to social media and eagle-eyed netizens could easily observe what unfurled.

Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the match. However, he took to Twitter and praised Arjun Tendulkar, who made his debut with Mumbai Indians. Reaching out to Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh wrote, “As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow!"

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut. She will be seen in The Archies.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here