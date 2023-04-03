Virat Kohli 'Almost Burst Out Laughing' After Paparazzi Made 'Hilarious Comments', Anushka Sharma Reacts

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in BTown. Apart from that, the duo are also paparazzi’s favourite and are often seen acknowledging their gestures on the red carpet. At a recent event, they were asked about the paparazzi culture in showbiz.

While interacting on the red carpet of the Indian Sports Honours Awards, Anushka shared, “I think the photographers while clicking our pictures say fun stuff to get our attention, their comments are so hilarious. They go like - Nice looks, Nice looks, looking good and so on.” Virat, on the other hand, was all smiles and added, “In fact today while coming here, I was almost gonna burst out laughing, in fact, Anushka asked me if I was trying to control my laughter. One of the photographers commented, ‘kya mast Jodi hai ree’, you won’t hear any of them saying to us in a normal scenario."

Anushka also shared several photos from the event. The pictures display the couple in striking and remarkable poses. Anushka Sharma wore a stunning violet gown with an off-shoulder design and a side slit, which made her look stunning. She completed her look with black stilettos. On the other hand, Virat looked handsome in a blazer, navy blue shirt, and formal trousers.

Virat and Anushka have come a long way in their professional and personal lives, and are also wonderful parents to their 2-year-old daughter Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.

