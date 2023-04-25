Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Badminton Face-Off In Bengaluru Wows Fans; Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are adored by fans for their delightful chemistry. The couple is currently in Bengaluru and making the most of their time together. A video circulating on the internet shows them playing badminton with the residents of a housing society as part of a promotional activity with a sportswear brand.

The video captures Virat and Anushka playing on the same team, with the actress sporting a glamorous sporty look in a black sleeveless t-shirt and black shorts. Virat, on the other hand, wore a white and blue striped t-shirt paired with black track pants. Both stars shared the video on their Instagram stories. Anushka captioned it, ‘surprised residents at a society’ by playing badminton with them as a caption.

The couple also posted a video where they were seen at a co-working space. She wrote, “Virat and I sneaked into a co-working space and here’s what happened.” They also played fun games in which Anushka’s team won.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. They are parents to their 2-year-old daughter Vamika Kohli.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero co starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is making a comeback on the screen after a hiatus of four years with Chakda ‘Xpress in which she will be playing Jhulan Goswami. Announcing the film, the actress wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.” The film will release on Netflix.

