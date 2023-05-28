Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Didn't Allow Him To Tell Wedding Details To Best Friend

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples. Fans love their chemistry and always shower them with a lot of love. After dating for a long time, the couple tied the knot in 2018 and it was surely one of the most talked about weddings of the year. However, in an interview, Virat Kohli shared how Anushka has stopped him from revealing wedding details to anyone even to his best friend.

Virat shared that his wife, Anushka Sharma, had kept their wedding details a closely guarded secret. During an interview with Graham Besinger, Virat Kohli said, “So the plan was all executed by Anushka because I was in the middle of the series. So she (Anushka) figured out the location and everything. And she mentioned it pretty categorically that we have to keep it confidential and there was no other way around it.” “It was in Italy, right?” Graham asked, to which, he said, “Yeah, but even then one of the media guys reached there but wasn’t allowed to enter.”

The cricketer’s close friend (Gagan Gujral), who was also present there, shared that they were also not told about the location. Gagan shared, “It was so confidential he didn’t tell us until we landed in Florence. We landed in Florence and asked the driver ‘Where are we going?’ and he said ‘Am not supposed to tell you that’.”

Virat was also heard saying, “There was top security and people had to get in with their cards or they couldn’t enter. So proper top-level stuff. And then we came to Bombay to do another celebration for her industry friends, my cricketer friends. So across two celebrations, after they ended, the next day our families said ‘We are so glad you did it in Italy’. That’s when we said imagine if the main thing had happened in India. It would have been madness. They (family) couldn’t handle two celebrations parties. That’s when they realised ‘Ok, what they did was the right thing.”

Talking about Anushka, she will be making a comeback with Chakda Xpress which is a sports drama and is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami.