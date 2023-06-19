Virat Kohli Flirts With Tamannaah Bhatia In Viral Ad, Fans Tag 'Bhabhi' Anushka Sharma; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia has been grabbing headlines for her relationship with Vijay Varma. Tamannaah recently confirmed dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma and called him her “happy place". Amid all this, an old ad featuring Tamannaah and Virat Kohli has surfaced on social media.

Virat Kohli, who is now married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, and Tamannaah Bhatia had worked together in a cellphone TV commercial several years ago. The duo had also sparked dating rumours at the time of shooting this old ad. Although reports had claimed that they were together, in 2018, Tamannaah had clarified that she barely exchanged four words with Virat while filming the ad. “I wish, I wish people… They really have no clue. I think we spoke four words during the ad film, that’s it. After that, I’ve never met or spoken to Virat. But, I must say he was better than most of the actors we work with. And it was quite intimidating," she told Famously Filmfare.

Now, Tamannaah and Virat’s old ad is going viral on social media, with fans praising the cricketer’s acting skills. A fan commented, “Ha Anuska bhabhi, Virat bhai ko sambhal lo." Another one tagged Anushka and wrote, “See what’s happening here!"

When asked if she followed Virat and Anushka’s wedding updates, the Jee Karda star had said, “It was very tasteful, whatever pictures came online were beautiful and both of them looked so good together. Wishing them a very, very happy married life."

Tamannaah has been in the industry for 18 years now. However, this is one of the first time that she publicly accepted that she’s dating someone. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been grabbing headlines for a long time now. During an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”