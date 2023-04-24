Virat Kohli Gets ANGRY After Man Comes Too Close to Anushka for Selfie, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Virat Kohli appeared to be losing his cool after a man came too close to him and Anushka Sharma to take a selfie recently. Over the weekend, Virat and Anushka visited a popular eatery in Bengaluru for lunch and the news spread quickly. A sea of fans gathered outside the eatery to take pictures with the celebrity couple. However, things took an ugly turn soon, with the couple struggling to finding their way to their car.

In a video going viral, Virat was seen trying to safely escort Anushka out of the restaurant but the mob refused to die down. A man came too close to the couple, refusing to even make space for Anushka to open the door and get inside. The unruly crowd annoyed Virat, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore player seemingly losing his calm and asking a fan to move.

Virat Kohli got mobbed in Bengaluru 😆❤️‍🔥 after lunch date with Anushka nd family . pic.twitter.com/JYHNtDaYMo— “ (@KohlifiedGal) April 22, 2023

The video has now gone viral. While some are criticising the fans for invading Anushka and Virat’s “privacy,” others stated that “Kohli looked angry. Not happy with all the crowd around him and Anushka.”

“Feel bad for stars when they get mobbed like this. Especially when out for family outings. They looked genuinely scared as they walked out. No wonder they don’t treat fans with respect at times,” wrote another user.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited the Central Tiffin Room with their families, where they were given a private area to dine. They also stopped at the popular Corner House for ice cream on their way home.

“Look who joined us today! It was great pleasure having the legendary Virat Kohli and the beautiful Anushka Sharma visit us with their family. Your words and wishes have raised our spirits and made our day! Looking forward to having you again," captioned Central Tiffin Room a set of pictures of the couple from their restaurant.

Anushka and Virat are often pictured together at various events. The actress has also been seen cheering from the stands during her husband’s cricket matches. They often share pictures and videos of each other on their social media handles, giving their fans a glimpse of their personal lives.

